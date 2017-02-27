Regina police have laid six charges against an 18-year-old man after a shooting left another man in hospital.

The shooting occurred on the 1300 block of Athol Street on Feb. 22. Police were called a home on the block that afternoon, where they found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

He was transferred to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police searched the house and found a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition.

Then, on Friday, police made an arrest. Among the six charges are careless use of a firearm and discharging a firearm with intent.

The man made his first court appearance Monday morning.