Sask. professor to build ankle MRI to monitor astronauts' health in space

In the eyes of many, being an astronaut is simply a cool job. Like everything, though, it has its downsides — but a University of Saskatchewan researcher wants to help understand, and hopefully prevent, one of them.

When astronauts go into space, they lose muscle and bone mass. Gordon Sarty, a professor at the University of Saskatchewan, hopes that he'll soon learn more about the mechanics of how that happens, thanks to a $100,000 grant from the Canadian Space Agency announced late last week.

Sarty is working on a magnetic resonance imaging, or MRI, device that will fit around the ankles of astronauts. The portable MRI scanner will weigh around 30 kilograms, while regular MRI scanners can weigh up to 15 tonnes.

"[We're] hoping to learn what the mechanisms behind muscle loss and bone loss are, the rates at which these these things are lost," he said.

"Bone, for example is continuously breaking down and rebuilding in our body," he said

"Cells get destroyed, new cells grow in their place and in space, that balance is offset. So we want to try and understand why, what's the physiology behind that."

The hope is to be testing the mini-MRI on the space station by 2020.

After he and his team of students complete this project, Sarty is hoping to build a helmet MRI device that could possibly be used in remote areas of northern Saskatchewan, where access to this type of potentially lifesaving medical imaging is limited.