A group of school kids from Assiniboia Elementary School are among those being applauded for helping their communities shovel out after the weekend snowstorm in Saskatchewan.

Just like other communities where buses were cancelled, school was still in session Monday in Assiniboia, which is about 130 km southwest of Regina.

Teachers and students saw the conditions as a chance to do a good deed.

Assiniboia students shovel

Video of the kids shovelling driveways has received more than 6,000 views on Facebook. (Assiniboia Elementary School/Facebook)

Shovelling and snow forts

The students went door to door, borrowing shovels and clearing driveways and sidewalks for people in their community. According to the school's Facebook page, the students further embraced the weather and capped off the day with hot chocolate, cookies, snowshoeing and building snow forts. 

In addition to assisting with shovelling, people in the province have been helping push cars out of snow this week.

'I'm speechless'

Sandra Kikulwe lives in Regina and said multiple people helped push and dig out her car as she got stuck four different times in one day. 

She had been running late dropping off her children at school and getting to a doctor's appointment, holding up traffic on numerous occasions while she was stuck. The kindness left her overwhelmed.

Helping hand

"I just felt like crying," she said.

"If we had more people as such who are kind and willing to come out on such a horrible snow day and stop their cars and come out and help a total stranger. I think to me, honestly, I'm speechless."

Do you have a story about a snow angel who helped you? Let us know! Send an email to CBC Radio One's The Morning Edition (don't forget to include a photo, if you have one). You could win a snow scraper!  