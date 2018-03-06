A group of school kids from Assiniboia Elementary School are among those being applauded for helping their communities shovel out after the weekend snowstorm in Saskatchewan.

Just like other communities where buses were cancelled, school was still in session Monday in Assiniboia, which is about 130 km southwest of Regina.

Teachers and students saw the conditions as a chance to do a good deed.

Video of the kids shovelling driveways has received more than 6,000 views on Facebook. (Assiniboia Elementary School/Facebook)

Shovelling and snow forts

The students went door to door, borrowing shovels and clearing driveways and sidewalks for people in their community. According to the school's Facebook page, the students further embraced the weather and capped off the day with hot chocolate, cookies, snowshoeing and building snow forts.

In addition to assisting with shovelling, people in the province have been helping push cars out of snow this week.

I want to thank my wonderful neighbour Lois in Saskatoon who always shovels my front walk. — @Yecart55T

Shout out to my anonymous snow angel. I sometimes go back from work worrying about the mountains of snow that need shoveling, and viola, clean driveway! — @aquademist

'I'm speechless'

Sandra Kikulwe lives in Regina and said multiple people helped push and dig out her car as she got stuck four different times in one day.

She had been running late dropping off her children at school and getting to a doctor's appointment, holding up traffic on numerous occasions while she was stuck. The kindness left her overwhelmed.

I enjoy shovelling snow & have always enjoyed chatting w neighbours as we finish our respective projects. This year I wrecked my hand making shovelling difficult - partner has mobility issues. Neighbours stepped up, making cleaning driveway/walk cleaning not needed on our parts. — @yknot05

I live near Yorkton, but my teen snow angel - Josh - lives on Canary Street in North Battleford. My dad, 82, was recently diagnosed with lung cancer, leaving Mom to do the shovelling. Josh adopted my parents, telling them to call him any time they need him to shovel - for free. — @HalieC_Lassie

Helping hand

"I just felt like crying," she said.

"If we had more people as such who are kind and willing to come out on such a horrible snow day and stop their cars and come out and help a total stranger. I think to me, honestly, I'm speechless."

Our neighbors on either side, Doug and John, have kept our walks clear all winter. When they learned my husband was ill they wanted to make sure we didn’t have to worry about snow. Our 6 & 7 yos have gotten used to seeing the neighbors out there. So fortunate & thankful. — @Jolene90445340

