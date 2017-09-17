Art Now is a chance to see beautiful work by some of the province's most celebrated artists.

The second annual Art Now Saskatchewan Fine Art Fair is on until Sunday at The Sound Stage in Regina.

"No one had ever done anything like this in Saskatchewan before," said Levi Nicholat, member of the Art Now planning committee.

Commercial art from nine art galleries out of Saskatoon, Regina and Winnipeg came together for the free event.

Art pieces from Regina, Saskatoon and Winnipeg were showcased at the event. (Sauna Powers/Sask. Weekend)

Although the galleries are competitors Nicholat said he believes the Art Now collaboration will benefit everyone.

"We all have our own unique identity," he said. "Each gallery you'll see represented here has their own and we generally represent different artists."

"We believe there is room for all of us to exist," he added.

Art pieces are featured throughout the venue over thousands of square feet.

The event also offers a variety of panel discussions by artists including Regina-based Wilf Perreault.

Proceeds from ticket sales will go towards the Saskatchewan Arts Board and future art pieces.

"That's what we're hoping to do is come together to create a showcase that is of a scale that is beyond what any one of us could do individually," he said.