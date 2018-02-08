A 17-year-old in La Loche has been charged with making threats against the school in the northern Saskatchewan community, RCMP say.

It's the second time threats have been uttered against the school since the 2016 mass shooting in La Loche that left four people dead and seven wounded, according to RCMP.

On Wednesday, La Loche RCMP arrested the 17-year-old boy after receiving a complaint. The youth will be appearing in court Thursday. Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, he cannot be named.

Last year, a threat was made close to the one-year anniversary of the La Loche shootings.

2 years since school shooting

On Jan. 22, 2016, a then 17-year-old shot two brothers in a house in La Loche and then opened fire inside the high school, killing two teachers and wounding seven other people.

The teen pleaded guilty to the shootings last October and is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 23.

Several projects and programs have been initiated in the community since the shooting to address the challenges the town has faced, including a $2.2-million crime-prevention program.

La Loche is 514 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.