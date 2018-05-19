Regina police looking for 2 armed-robbery suspects

The Regina Police Service is looking for two men after an alleged armed robbery in the city.

On May 19, at about 11:30 a.m. CST, police were called to a business on the 1100 block of Dorothy St. for a report of a robbery.

Two suspects entered the business and demanded cash. One of the suspects was armed with a firearm and the other had a machete.

They took off with the cash in a dark-coloured vehicle.



The first man is described as five feet, 10 inches tall. He was wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie, a black hat and a bandana covering his face. The second suspect was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie, blue jeans, a black hat and a bandana covering his face.



Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call at 306- 777-6500 or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.