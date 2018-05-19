Regina police looking for 2 armed-robbery suspects
Men carrying gun, machete make off with cash
The Regina Police Service is looking for two men after an alleged armed robbery in the city.
On May 19, at about 11:30 a.m. CST, police were called to a business on the 1100 block of Dorothy St. for a report of a robbery.
Two suspects entered the business and demanded cash. One of the suspects was armed with a firearm and the other had a machete.
They took off with the cash in a dark-coloured vehicle.
The first man is described as five feet, 10 inches tall. He was wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie, a black hat and a bandana covering his face. The second suspect was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie, blue jeans, a black hat and a bandana covering his face.
Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call at 306- 777-6500 or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.