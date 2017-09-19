One of four people charged in the death of a restaurant owner in northern Saskatchewan has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
18-year-old Austin Bird entered the guilty plea Monday in La Ronge provincial court.
Simon Grant, who was 64, was assaulted during an armed robbery at his restaurant, Louisiana's Bar-B-Que, on April 15 and died in hospital two days later.
The Crown is seeking an eight-year sentence, while the defence is looking for five years.
Bird is to return to court on Oct. 12.
Three others — two boys aged 14, 17, and Mathew Nagy-Charles, who is 18, are also charged in Grant's death and their cases are still ongoing.