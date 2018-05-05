Skip to Main Content
Regina police looking for suspect in armed robbery at Argyle Street business

Notifications

Regina police looking for suspect in armed robbery at Argyle Street business

Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a suspect in a robbery at a Regina business on Saturday afternoon.

The suspect is believed to have fled the scene on foot

CBC News ·
Regina police are asking for the public's help in their investigation of an armed robbery. (Trent Peppler/CBC)

Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a suspect in a robbery at a Regina business on Saturday afternoon.  

Police got a call from the business, located in the 800 block of Argyle Street N., at 12:50 p.m., reporting a man had demanded cash and left. The man was believed to have a firearm, police said.

No one was physically injured during the robbery. 

The suspect was gone before police arrived at the scene and police say they believe he left on foot. Police searched the area but did not find the suspect.

Police are now looking for people who may have seen a man on a bicycle or any suspicious activity in the 800 block of Argyle Street N. at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information can contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us