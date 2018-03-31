Regina police looking for 2 men after armed robbery Saturday morning

Regina police are looking for two men after an Arcola Avenue business was robbed on Saturday morning.

At about 10 a.m., police went to a business in the 900 block of Arcola Avenue E., after a report two men entered the business with a firearm and demanded money.

They left with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured.

The first man was described as six feet tall, with a slim build. He was wearing a grey or blue hoodie, brown cargo pants and sunglasses at the time of the incident.

The second man was described as about five feet five or five feet six inches tall, and was wearing a white jacket and dark-coloured pants at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information that could help in this investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777- 6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-8477 (TIPS).