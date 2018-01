Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a north Regina business armed with a weapon.

The incident happened just before 1:30 a.m. CST on Monday in the 1800 block of Ninth Ave. N.

The suspect made off with cash and merchandise.

No one was injured.

Police are asking anyone with more information to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.