It was a tense Tuesday afternoon when Moose Jaw police responded to a weapons call at a home in the city.

Reports said shots had been fired in the basement of a home on the 700 block of Athabasca Street E.

Police were informed that a woman and child were barricaded in the home with an armed man. They were later found to be unharmed.

Police forced their way into the home and were confronted by the man, who had a loaded rifle. The man was "challenged" by officers and he then surrendered, police said.

He is facing several weapons charges and will be in court Wednesday.

The investigation continues.