A wall that has been riddled with vandalism in Regina's North Central neighbourhood is getting a face lift.

The wall that faces the alley of the Royal Canadian Legion, Saskatchewan Command is the canvas for a new community mural.

The mural, which was designed by artist David Pradzynski, features a number of images that resonate with the ideals of the legion, as well as reflect the Indigenous diversity of the neighbourhood. Pradzynski said a member of the legion "wanted something that represented the First Nations culture that's so central to this area, as well as, of course, the military and the RCMP."

Pradzynski added that the Indigenous content — from a star quilt to a teepee to a medicine wheel — wouldn't have been possible without the help of the First Nations Veterans Association.

"At first I had only Cree [images] on here, and they recommended I look for other [tribes] to balance it out."

Artist David Pradzynski paints a piece of the Dakota star on mural. The Saskatchewan First Nations Veterans Association provided guidance on the mural's Indigenous content in order to represent the diversity of tribes in the area. (Brad Bellegarde/CBC News)

Volunteers have been working diligently on the painting since last Friday and the mural is expected to be completed Thursday.

A group of church volunteers from Fort Smith, Ark., are also helping paint the mural. The group has been coming to Regina for the last few years and has assisted with previous murals in the area.

The mural features a star quilt, a teepee and a medicine wheel. (Brad Bellegarde/CBC News)

"At first I was kind of hesitant," said Arkansas native, Molly (who didn't provide her last name). "I was a little nervous because I was not sure how our group could get it done in the short amount of time we are here, but I also had hope because I knew that we're all very hard workers."

The Arkansas cohort organized three groups of volunteers to help with the large mural, and co-ordinator Marlene Belliveau said she couldn't be more pleased with the way it turned out.

Belliveau, who has been involved in six murals in the neighbourhood, hopes people see the legion artwork as a sign of "respect and love for the community."