The snow arrived last week in Saskatchewan, but this week the deep freeze has set in.

Temperatures Sunday dropped to –24 C in Saskatoon, which is 17 degrees below climate normals for minimum temperatures at this time of year.

The chill continued Monday with many regions dropping into the minus 20s.

Regina saw the mercury plummet to –19 C Monday morning. That's the coldest temperature the Queen City has seen since March 13.

Frigid temperatures have moved into Saskatchewan. (Christy Climenhaga/CBC)

A large arctic air mass is to blame for the bone chilling cold in Saskatchewan. Arctic high pressure has settled over the Prairies and will remain there for a few days keeping temperatures well below seasonal.

On top of the cold temperatures, winds look to pick up slightly Monday night and Tuesday, putting wind chills in the mid-to high-minus 20s in many areas.

The sky is expected to be clear until Wednesday.

Forecasts are calling for below seasonal temperatures in Saskatchewan for the rest of the week. (Christy Climenhaga/CBC)

Temperatures will remain cold until the weekend, with a slow warm up to the freezing mark next Monday.