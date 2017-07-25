Arcola Avenue in Regina will be closed to traffic for the next six weeks as construction crews begin excavation to install pipes designed to reduce the risks of flooding.

The section of Arcola that will be affected is located between Winnipeg Street and Victoria Avenue.

Arcola Avenue between Winnipeg Street and Victoria Avenue will be shut down for six weeks, beginning Tuesday. (City of Regina)

The work required is part of the Arcola Detention Pond Project, which is for flood mitigation and to reduce the risk of basement and street flooding across the community.

Trenches adjacent to Arcola will be excavated and pipes installed which will carry storm water from the streets to the detention pond, where it will later be released in Wascana Creek.

The city of Regina says the street will be open to local traffic whenever possible but the frequency of the occurrence was not outlined.