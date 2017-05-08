One week after police labelled the death of a 51-year-old Regina man a homicide, a first degree murder charge has been laid.

Edward Genaille, 51, was charged on Saturday and police do not believe he acted alone.

Daniel DiPaolo's body was discovered in a house on the 700 block of Garnet Street April 29.

Police were called after reports of an injured man but DiPaolo had died by the time he was discovered.

Police say investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Genaille will appear in court Monday morning.