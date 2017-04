Regina police are looking for information after a man was treated for an injury Sunday morning.

The man arrived at Pasqua Hospital just before 8 a.m. CST.

After an investigation, police said his non-life-threatening injury was the result of a gunshot.

Police believe the incident occurred near the area of Dewdney Avenue and Cameron Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.