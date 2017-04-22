Two Regina financial institutions were robbed on Friday afternoon, both of which are on Albert Street, police say.

At approximately 3:20 p.m. CST, police responded to a robbery call on the 300 block of Albert Street. It was reported a man walked into a business, demanded cash and said he had a weapon. Although police did not identify the financial institution by name, there is a Money Mart on the block.

No weapon was sighted, but the man fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

More than an hour later, at 4:30 p.m. CST, police received another robbery call, this time on the 3800 block of Albert Street. There, a man entered the building and demanded cash. It's unclear if there was a threat of a weapon. Again, police did not identify the financial institution, but there is a Royal Bank branch on the block.

In both cases, the man was described as wearing a grey hoodie and jeans. He is also described as being in his mid-20s and approximately 5-10".

Though the descriptions of the suspect are similar, police say they must consider the two incidents separate, though they will look at the possibility the two are linked.

No suspect has been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.