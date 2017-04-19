Regina police say one man and one youth are in custody after a SWAT unit, a canine unit and crisis negotiators were called to a Regina residence on Wednesday.

No charges have been laid, though they are pending.

The units responded to the residence on the 1000 block of Argyle Street just after 11 a.m. CST and the two people were taken into custody without incident about an hour and a half later.

Police say the call is related to a recent firearms offence.

On Saturday, police were called to the same block after a bullet was fired through the window of a home — though the police do not yet know if there is any connection between the two incidents.

A search of the residence is currently taking place, police say.

Three dogs were safely removed from the residence and turned over to animal protection services.