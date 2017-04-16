Regina police are investigating after a bullet was fired through the window of a residence on Saturday.

Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Argyle Street at approximately 10:28 p.m. CST on Saturday for reports of a gunshot.

When police arrived, they confirmed a bullet had been fired through the window of a home.

No one was injured during the incident and there are no suspects in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.