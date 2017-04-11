Regina police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl, Nikkia Sugar.

Sugar has been missing since approximately 10:45 a.m. CST Tuesday and is considered to be vulnerable due to her age. She was last seen on the 1300 block of Robinson Street.

She is described as approximately five feet two inches tall with a medium build; dark, shoulder length hair with "some blue in it"; and brown eyes.

Sugar was last seen in a black hoodie, black pants and black Adidas shoes.

Anyone with information on Sugar's whereabouts is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.