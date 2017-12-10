Members of the First Baptist Church in Moose Jaw banded together to offer food and shelter to displaced tenants after an extensive apartment fire broke out on Sunday morning.

The Moose Jaw Fire Department was called to the 1300 block of Wolfe Avenue around 10:00 a.m. CST.

"We just had an opportunity to help out, so we did, and it worked out really well," said Randy Stevens, a member of the First Baptist Church. Five or six church members live in the affected apartment building, Stevens added.

When crews arrived at the complex they found the north side of the building engulfed in flames.

Members of the Red Cross, Moose Jaw Home Care and First Baptist Church volunteered to help out after the fire.

"Luckily we had some leftovers from a big dinner we had this week, so were able to provide a safe place and provide a meal, and that's really what was important," Stevens said.

No one was injured and officials reported all occupants were accounted for.

Moose Jaw Police described the damage as extensive. The investigation is ongoing.