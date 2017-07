Firefighters in Regina were called to a basement fire at an apartment in the Cathedral area of the city on Sunday.

Crews responded to the scene of the fire at 2175 Robinson St. at about 4 p.m.

Multiple neighbours told CBC News they heard loud bangs, similar to the sound of fireworks, and saw black smoke billowing out of the basement.

Firefighters rushed to a blaze at 2175 Robinson St. on Sunday afternoon. (Stephanie Taylor/CBC News)

More to come.