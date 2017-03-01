Supporters of a prisoners' rights movement at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert are gathering in Regina to rally today.

Organizers from the Saskatchewan Coalition Against Racism said the rally is being held to support inmates' demands for what it's calling "basic, livable conditions."

The prisoners are asking for:

Edible and healthy food. Access to basic health care. Access to cultural activities and elders. No abusive treatment or violence from corrections staff.

In a press release, protest co-organizer Robyn Pitawanakwat called on Minister of Public Safety Ralph Goodale to implement the recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, citing disproportionately high numbers of Indigenous people incarcerated in Saskatchewan.

In December, a protest at the penitentiary turned into a violent riot in which one inmate died and eight were wounded.

In the days leading up to the riot, there were concerns by inmates over the portion size of meals, said James Bloomfield, regional president with the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers, on Dec. 15.

Wednesday's rally is being held at the Federal Building at 1975 Scarth St. in Regina at noon.