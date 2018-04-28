'Thrill of the hunt': Passion for picking leads Regina duo to old photo of man that might be Jesse James
Renowned forensic authenticator pegged tintype as 80% match with confirmed photo of outlaw
The thrill of treasure hunting bonds Karen Wilhelm and Robert Baron together.
But what's precious to them is rare, old objects.
And they think their passion for finding those treasures may have led them to a remarkable find — what may be a rare photo of one of the most notorious gunslingers of the Old West.
The Regina husband and wife spend much of their free time searching for the perfect pieces to add to their collection. They frequent estate sales, garage sales and online markets.
"My wife Karen has all the talent for being able to sniff out," said Baron. "And every week we'd seem to come home with at least one amazing find."
Baron said that as the couple's passion for picking grew, so did interest from their friends and family in their hobby.
They decided that instead of telling their stories over and over to loved ones, they could share their enthusiasm for antiques with everyone (and avoid repetition) if they started a vlog.
A little more than a year after their Bargain Barons YouTube channel launched, each adventure they have serves as a chapter in their story for hundreds of online subscribers.
"We just kept kind of finding things," said Wilhelm. "When we see them, we just have to have them… The fancier and the more beautiful, the better for me."
Wilhelm said she derives a lot of joy and satisfaction from giving forgotten items a new life in her home.
For her, taking care of a piece mourning jewellery or hanging a portrait of a long-gone family is a way of honouring their memory.
One of the couple's favourite finds is photos of people from the past, or as they'd say, "instant ancestors."
"As you can see, we really like photos," said Baron, gazing at a gallery of black and white photos they've proudly hung over a floral chesterfield in his home's parlour.
"Photos of people we don't really know, just old photos.… Before they were printed on paper, in the 1800s, they were printed on sheets of tin, and it was known as a tintype."
Jesse James tintype
One particular tintype has the duo dreaming.
They bought it for $15 on the buy-and-sell website VarageSale Regina.
After purchasing it, they got a call from another antique hunter who was convinced it was a photo of the notorious American outlaw Jesse James.
Baron said there are unverified stories that James's sister lived on a homestead near Dundurn, Sask. Legend has it that when the bad-boy gunslinger needed to lay low, he'd travel to the Canadian Prairies to visit her.
But the stories have as much credibility as folklore, so the pickers sought proof.
After a few cold calls they connected with Kent Gibson, a forensic authenticator in L.A., who is renowned for his facial identification work.
"As a favour I gave them my input," Gibson said.
Gibson explained to CBC News that he has developed a scientific test to score the authenticity of a photo, which he calls the Gibson Likeness Score, or GSL.
He said this test measures certain aspects of a face's structure, like the distance of a person's pupils in relation to the rest of their face.
In the case of the couple's tintype, Gibson said he ran the photo through preliminary tests and found it to be an 80 per cent match with a known photo of Jesse James.
"Which means I think it is real," Gibson said.
In a recent YouTube episode, Baron calls out for further help confirming the authenticity of the piece.
"If you know a historian, if you know a museum curator or even if you just know somebody who is really into the American outlaws, we need your help," he speaks into the camera, while walking down a Regina street.
A picker's passion
The tintype find is a testament to the Regina pickers' passion.
Their home is brimming with eye-catching items from the past and, in many cases, the pair said they paid much less for the item than it is worth.
"A lot of it is about the thrill of the hunt and what great treasure are we going to find today?" said Baron. "What is out there waiting for us? Because all of this stuff we found in our city, and we know there's more out there to be found."
The couple's collection focuses on items that are more than 100 years old, most from the Victorian era.
It includes an Edison cylinder phonograph, very old copies of famous books like Dracula, mourning jewellery, chandeliers and dishware made of uranium.
Million-dollar find?
As for the tintype that may show Jesse James, it was the beauty of the item that drew Wilhelm and Baron to it.
But if it is in fact the Wild West icon, the item could be worth millions.
In 2011, a tintype of Billy the Kid, Jesse James' friend and fellow outlaw, fetched $2.3 million at auction.
Last month, the Guardian reported a British collector discovered a photo he picked up on eBay for about $12 Cdn was an authentic Jesse James portrait.
It's worth up to $3.5 million Cdn, the Guardian reported.
"I still think the odds are against us. It's hard to say," said Baron. "Provenance, chain of custody — it's going to be a long time and a lot of research for us to be able to prove it. And until we prove it, it's still only worth $15."