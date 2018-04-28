The thrill of treasure hunting bonds Karen Wilhelm and Robert Baron together.

But what's precious to them is rare, old objects.

And they think their passion for finding those treasures may have led them to a remarkable find — what may be a rare photo of one of the most notorious gunslingers of the Old West.

A man's portrait sits opposite books and a jar made from rare uranium glass. (Madeline Kotzer/CBC News)

The Regina husband and wife spend much of their free time searching for the perfect pieces to add to their collection. They frequent estate sales, garage sales and online markets.

"My wife Karen has all the talent for being able to sniff out," said Baron. "And every week we'd seem to come home with at least one amazing find."

A collage of old photographs sits under the glass of the couple's kitchen table. They said when friends come over, they like to imagine the outlandish stories of love and loss that go with each person. (Madeline Kotzer/CBC News)

Baron said that as the couple's passion for picking grew, so did interest from their friends and family in their hobby.

A baby doll, perched on a tufted sofa, gazes out the window. (Madeline Kotzer/CBC News)

They decided that instead of telling their stories over and over to loved ones, they could share their enthusiasm for antiques with everyone (and avoid repetition) if they started a vlog.

The kitchen features a salvaged chandelier and crown moulding. Crystal bottles, coloured glass jars and old food and preserve cans line the top shelves. (Madeline Kotzer/CBC News)

A little more than a year after their Bargain Barons YouTube channel launched, each adventure they have serves as a chapter in their story for hundreds of online subscribers.

Wilhelm's collection of women's items includes vintage compact powder and rouge sets. (Madeline Kotzer/CBC News)

"We just kept kind of finding things," said Wilhelm. "When we see them, we just have to have them… The fancier and the more beautiful, the better for me."

The couple have collected many rare items, like this etching by Charles Dickens. (Madeline Kotzer/CBC News)

Wilhelm said she derives a lot of joy and satisfaction from giving forgotten items a new life in her home.

For her, taking care of a piece mourning jewellery or hanging a portrait of a long-gone family is a way of honouring their memory.

One of the couple's favourite finds is photos of people from the past, or as they'd say, "instant ancestors."

Karen Wilhelm gazes into the face of one of the couple's 'instant ancestors' - a loving term they've come to use to refer to the portraits of people from the past hanging in their home. (Madeline Kotzer/CBC News)

"As you can see, we really like photos," said Baron, gazing at a gallery of black and white photos they've proudly hung over a floral chesterfield in his home's parlour.

A cluster of old portraits surrounds an wooden shelf of stuffed with old books, crucifixes and other items. (Madeline Kotzer/CBC News)

"Photos of people we don't really know, just old photos.… Before they were printed on paper, in the 1800s, they were printed on sheets of tin, and it was known as a tintype."

Jesse James tintype

One particular tintype has the duo dreaming.

They bought it for $15 on the buy-and-sell website VarageSale Regina.

Some believe this old photo, printed on tin, shows the outlaw Jesse James. (Madeline Kotzer/CBC News)

After purchasing it, they got a call from another antique hunter who was convinced it was a photo of the notorious American outlaw Jesse James.

A composite photo from the Bargain Barons YouTube channel, comparing the couple's tintype to a known photo of Jesse James. (Bargain Barons/YouTube)

Baron said there are unverified stories that James's sister lived on a homestead near Dundurn, Sask. Legend has it that when the bad-boy gunslinger needed to lay low, he'd travel to the Canadian Prairies to visit her.

Karen Wilhelm stands beside a chandelier which she restored that lights the way up her home's first staircase. (Madeline Kotzer/CBC News)

But the stories have as much credibility as folklore, so the pickers sought proof.

After a few cold calls they connected with Kent Gibson, a forensic authenticator in L.A., who is renowned for his facial identification work.

"As a favour I gave them my input," Gibson said.

A pencil inscription in this book reads 'Xmas 1897.' (Madeline Kotzer/CBC News)

Gibson explained to CBC News that he has developed a scientific test to score the authenticity of a photo, which he calls the Gibson Likeness Score, or GSL.

He said this test measures certain aspects of a face's structure, like the distance of a person's pupils in relation to the rest of their face.

Wilhelm said the woman who sold this portrait to her told her it was a photo of her grandfather in his youth. At the time when the sale was made, the man was a senior in his later 80s. (Madeline Kotzer/CBC News)

In the case of the couple's tintype, Gibson said he ran the photo through preliminary tests and found it to be an 80 per cent match with a known photo of Jesse James.

"Which means I think it is real," Gibson said.

In a recent YouTube episode, Baron calls out for further help confirming the authenticity of the piece.

Uranium glass contains the radioactive substance. In most cases, it was added to a glass before melting for colouration. Today, the glass still glows neon green under certain lights. It is popular with some collectors. (Madeline Kotzer/CBC News)

"If you know a historian, if you know a museum curator or even if you just know somebody who is really into the American outlaws, we need your help," he speaks into the camera, while walking down a Regina street.

A picker's passion

The tintype find is a testament to the Regina pickers' passion.

Faces gaze out from a ledge over stairs leading to the home's third floor. (Madeline Kotzer/CBC News)

Their home is brimming with eye-catching items from the past and, in many cases, the pair said they paid much less for the item than it is worth.

Wilhelm holds a piece of mourning jewellery. The pieces have human hair, from the loved one they honour, woven into the back of the locket. Wilhelm said many people in the 1800s believed it was bad luck to throw away one's hair. (Madeline Kotzer/CBC News)

"A lot of it is about the thrill of the hunt and what great treasure are we going to find today?" said Baron. "What is out there waiting for us? Because all of this stuff we found in our city, and we know there's more out there to be found."

Wilhelm has a special dressing room in the home devouted to vintage fur pieces. (Madeline Kotzer/CBC News)

The couple's collection focuses on items that are more than 100 years old, most from the Victorian era.

This Edison cylinder phonograph is one of the couple's favourite finds. Robert Baron says they waited in line for a couple hours one cold winter morning to be among the first to shop at an estate sale. This rare music machine was the prize. (Madeline Kotzer/CBC News)

It includes an Edison cylinder phonograph, very old copies of famous books like Dracula, mourning jewellery, chandeliers and dishware made of uranium.

Million-dollar find?

As for the tintype that may show Jesse James, it was the beauty of the item that drew Wilhelm and Baron to it.

But if it is in fact the Wild West icon, the item could be worth millions.

Robert Baron tries on a very old beaver-pelt top hat. (Madeline Kotzer/CBC News)

In 2011, a tintype of Billy the Kid, Jesse James' friend and fellow outlaw, fetched $2.3 million at auction.

Last month, the Guardian reported a British collector discovered a photo he picked up on eBay for about $12 Cdn was an authentic Jesse James portrait.

It's worth up to $3.5 million Cdn, the Guardian reported.

"I still think the odds are against us. It's hard to say," said Baron. "Provenance, chain of custody — it's going to be a long time and a lot of research for us to be able to prove it. And until we prove it, it's still only worth $15."