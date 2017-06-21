The Canadian Taxpayers Federation has collected more than 7,000 signatures in a petition opposing the federal government's carbon tax plan.

The petition expresses support for Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall in his opposition to the national plan. It was delivered to Saskatchewan Environment Minister Scott Moe on Tuesday.

"Saskatchewan and many other parts of the country are already facing serious economic challenges. A carbon tax is the last thing we need," the petition reads.

"We the undersigned stand with you and we're saying no to a carbon tax."

The federal government's plan would place a starting price of $10 a tonne on carbon dioxide emissions in 2018. That rate would increase to $50 a tonne by 2022.

Wall has been outspoken in his opposition to the plan and has said his government would be willing to take the federal government to court.