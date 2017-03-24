The Regina Qu'Appelle Health Region says it is dealing with an ant infestation in the emergency staff room at the General Hospital.

A spokesperson for the health region said a mouse was also spotted in the area.

The region said in a statement it asked staff on Thursday to "take some additional steps" to make sure their lunchroom is clean and free of leftover food and drinks.

"While these types of infestations are a nuisance, patients should not be inconvenienced in any way by the pests or efforts to control them," said a spokesperson for the health region.

The hospital has an extermination contract which will deal with the issue.

"We will continue to monitor this localized infestation to ensure the cleaning is effective, in conjunction with the traps, in helping to reduce and eliminate any pests in this area" the health region spokesperson said.

"If necessary, we will ask our exterminator to take additional steps to control the pests, but we expect our current actions will be sufficient."