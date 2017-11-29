Saskatchewan's own alcoholic werewolf cop is back for another adventure as Another WolfCop hits theatres this Friday.

It's the sequel to the 2014 Saskatchewan-produced film that has become a cult horror favourite.

The movie follows the continued adventures of officer Lou Garou, a small-town, alcoholic cop who gets turned into a werewolf by a ritualistic occult group.

The film stars Leo Fafard as WolfCop, and is directed and written by Lowell Dean.

"It was crazy. It was madness," said Hugh Patterson, a producer of both WolfCop movies.

Patterson said it was a quick, 17-day shoot with 11 of those days in Saskatchewan.

"You don't get much sleep in those 17 days," said Patterson.

Patterson said that highlights included having actor and comedian Kevin Smith on-set for the film, and having Yannick Bisson of CBC's Murdoch Mysteries play the film's villain.

Hugh Patterson is a producer of WolfCop and Another WolfCop. (Radio-Canada)

A new and improved WolfCop

Emersen Ziffle, the makeup effects co-ordinator for Another WolfCop, agreed that the time crunch was the biggest challenge on set, but his crew was able to make some efficiency improvements this time around.

"Being given the opportunity to remake a character like WolfCop was an honour," said Ziffle.

"We tried to keep him as faithful to what people know WolfCop as, but basically improved the look as well as the process."

Ziffle said his favourite moment on set was "seeing WolfCop come to life for the first time, the second time."

"When we did WolfCop, I was happy with it but it was rushed, and we barely got him together for the first day of filming."

He said that the second time, they had a whole year to plan out the way WolfCop would look. Ziffle said he was ultimately happy and proud of how it all came together.

Emersen Ziffle is the makeup effects co-ordinator for Another WolfCop. (Radio-Canada)

WolfCop fanfare

Faithful WolfCop fans are just as eager to see their hero return to the silver screen.

Regina's Kenneth Sibbald just may be WolfCop's No. 1 fan, and he shows his admiration for the character often by dressing up as him.

Sibbald has been a fan since before even seeing the film.

"As soon as I found out these guys were from Saskatchewan, I had to start supporting them. They're home-grown, right?" said Sibbald.

"When I first saw it, I thought, 'This is right on-par with Evil Dead.' I've always been a B-movie fan. I've always loved the movie monsters."