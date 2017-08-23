Andrew Stevens is considering his future as a Regina city councillor after his six-year-old son Logan was diagnosed with stage three cancer.

On Tuesday, the Ward 3 councillor used social media to announce his oldest son has a Wilms' tumour, a form of cancer of the kidneys.

Regina councillor Andrew Stevens is coming to terms with the news that his six-year-old son Logan has cancer. (Andrew Stevens/Facebook)

Stevens said his son had only started to experience the symptoms last Monday. Days earlier, he said his son had been jumping around and having fun at the Regina Folk Festival.

"As a result, I will be drawing away from social media … and giving some thought to my future on council," he said.

He said his son would need both parents for the long journey ahead.

Adding that a caller had "used up my last nerve" about parking inconveniences on Monday, Stevens said he would be checking email and phone messages sporadically.

Stevens suggested anyone with city or council-related queries contact Service Regina or his colleagues on council.