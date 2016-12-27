Andrew Albers, 31, of North Battleford, Sask. has signed a minor league contract with the Major League Baseball team the Atlanta Braves.

"It's a good opportunity to possibly move up," said Albers.

"When you're in my position that's kind of something that you're looking for, to maybe just possibly get the opportunity to get back to the big leagues, hopefully pitch up there sometime this year."

Albers will likely start off the season in April playing with Atlanta's triple-A team, the Gwinnett Braves.

Albers said the Atlanta major league team faced some struggles on the mound last year, so he hopes he can go in to provide some help this season if he is needed.

"If I perform well and go out and do my job ... I might get an opportunity at the next level."

The newest contract comes after a deal with the Minnesota Twins in 2016, from which he elected free agency in October. He had originally made his Major League debut with the Twins on August 6, 2013.

The left handed pitcher also signed a minor league contract with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2014, and became a free agent in November 2015.

"It's one of those things you've been through a few times before, and so you don't get too high or too low, you understand how the process works," said Albers.

"You just learn kind of how to handle it because it's just part of the business side of the game."

Albers signed his contract on Dec. 26, and said he is happy to get it done early so he knows where he is headed in the New Year.

He said he will probably head south to begin training in February, as he has been invited to MLB spring training camp near Orlando.

Albers will also be playing for Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic in Miami in March.