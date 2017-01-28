When it comes to the freestyle moguls there's always a risk, says Regina-born Andi Naude.

Two weeks ago, Naude, who grew up in Penticton, B.C., fell on her head while training for the FIS Freestyle World Cup at Lake Placid, N.Y.

But that didn't stop her from competing in the World Cup. Last weekend, she competed in Quebec, where she made it onto the podium, grabbing a silver medal.

This weekend, she is competing in Calgary.

It's all part of the gig, Naude told CBC Radio's Afternoon Edition on Friday.

"We know what we're doing coming into the run so everything's usually pretty planned and thought out," Naude said.

When it's her turn to take the run, she focuses on what she has to do, she said, adding that it's key to practice safety.

"Hopefully, that'll work out for you."

Though she hasn't seen footage of her crash yet, she said people have told her they were amazed she recovered so quickly.

"I'm not sure I want to see it actually — but I'm definitely glad to be standing," she said.

Team effort

"We all learn from each other, each other's success and downfalls," Naude said of her teammates, sisters Justine, Maxime and Chloe Dufour-Lapointe.

"It's awesome to have such strong teammates," she said.

Naude said she tries to focus on her own work but there are always members of the team on the periphery, working just as hard.

"They're pushing it, so you naturally push it as well."

They are on a team but compete as individuals in events, which creates a competitive but supportive dichotomy, Naude said, adding that seeing the success of teammates is great.

"At the same time, you always have that little kick in the backside," she said. "I think it really is beneficial to have success from anyone on the team, really."