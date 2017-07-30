I have to confess, I actually started writing this column sometime during the first quarter of Saturday's game.

I was thinking it was a good thing the press box is air conditioned otherwise the game would have been unbearable to watch.

Yes, it was way too early to write-off the Riders, but they were showing very few signs of life and there was no reason to believe at that point their fate would be any different against the Toronto Argonauts than it was against the Calgary Stampdeders the week before.

But then Duron Carter showed up.

The Riders' receiver was going to be the topic of TSN's half-time show for all the wrong reasons.

He's a player, the son of a NFL legend, who was producing far too little for the ability he possesses.

With Carter, you have to accept the baggage he carries.

He can be more trouble than his worth which is why the Alouettes gave up on him last year.

In fact, just last week in Calgary, Carter was fined by the CFL for instigating a pre-game scuffle.

Against the Argos it was looking to be another under whelming performance by number eight-nine, and then came 'the catch.'

Yes, that term has been used before, so has the 'immaculate reception,' and 'That may be the greatest catch I've ever seen in my life.'

But they all fit to describe Carter's nine-foot leap and catch.

A circus catch by Saskatchewan receiver Duron Carter (89) highlighted the Roughriders 38-27 victory over Toronto on Saturday. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Duron Carter's eighteen-yard touchdown reception late in the second quarter will have YouTuber's making comparisons with New York Giant Odell Beckham's fade away one-handed-grab in 2015.

It was certainly the best catch at the new Mosaic Stadium and with apologies to S.J. Green, Don Narcisse and Joey Walters, probably the greatest the old Mosaic, formerly known as Taylor Field, has ever witnessed.

"That may rate as one of the top catches that I've ever seen in seventeen years." said Riders' quarterback Kevin Glenn.

"Man it was so sick. If you watch all the receivers' reaction, first thing we do, our jaw drops. That was an amazing catch, amazing." said fellow Riders' receiver Bakari Grant.

But Carter wasn't finished. His back-handed knock down off the knee grab was just the beginning of a string of Carter receptions of the incredible variety.

There were at least three, Carter managed to hold onto, that would dominate highlight reels on any other night.

He finished with nine receptions for 131 yards and two touchdowns.

Duron Carter has finally arrived in Saskatchewan.

"There was a lot of pressure from me on myself," said Carter after the game.

Chris Jones also said it was one of the best catches he'd ever seen, but more importantly the Riders' head coach was happy to see his talented receiver show up.

"You knew it was just a matter of time until it happened for him, he's a great player and he's a tough out for defences matching up."

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Kevin Glenn enjoyed his best game of the season. Glenn threw for 340 yards and 4 touchdowns in leading the Riders to the win. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

But Carter's night would have been overshadowed with another Riders loss.

However, the Riders capitalized on Argo mistakes and went on to bury Toronto 38-27.

The Riders managed what they couldn't do in Calgary a week earlier.

"When we protect the quarterback we are very dangerous, that's the whole key." said Jones who watched his quarterback Kevin Glenn, with time, throw for 340 yards and four touchdowns with no turnovers.

"Not only that, but being able to establish the run and put ourselves into second and manageable."

Running back Cameron Marshall had his best game as a Rider rushing for 110 yards on 18 carries.

On defence, the Riders sacked Argos' quarterback Ricky Ray five times.

"It's exactly what we've been waiting for." said defensive lineman Willie Jefferson.

"We've been waiting for a dominant game from the d-line, just from the defence period."

Ricky Ray threw for 380 yards against the Riders, but led by Willie Jefferson the defence sacked Ray 5 times. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

The win, just the second of the season for Saskatchewan against three losses, could not have come at a better time considering the stretch of games coming up.

Over the next six weeks, the Riders have back to back games against the Lions, one against the Eskimos and two with the Bombers.

"Getting the win going into a stretch like that is very important, it gives us a lot more confidence and it just puts us in a better frame of mind as far as winning is concerned." said Glenn.

Remembering Joe McKnight

The Roughriders paid a special tribute to Joe McKnight, with his family in attendance, prior to Saturday's game. (Glenn Reid/CBC)

A special tribute was held before the game for former Riders running back Joe McKnight who was shot to death last December in Louisiana in what was described as a 'road rage shooting.'

McKnight's family was in attendance for the ceremony at Mosaic Stadium.

There were mixed reactions from the players.

"It kind of hit me when we did the ceremony and seeing his son out there, it's tough. It was big for us to win in his honour." said Kevin Glenn.

It affected receiver Bakari Grant in another way.

"I think it was inspiring for people." said Grant.

"Sometimes when we're on the field we forget how fortunate we are to play the game and situations like Joe's, and last year with Mylan Hicks, we realize how short life is and we have to take advantage and appreciate every moment that we have."