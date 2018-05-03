'An experience I'm never going to forget'; LGBTQ focused improv group closes the curtain on first year

When Lillian Thorsen and Jessica Tresek were looking for a way to keep doing improv after they finished high school they, but wanted to do things a little bit different.

"It was really important for us to focus on the LGBT community because it's something that we're both a part of," said Thorsen, who identifies as queer.

Regina's first LGBTQ focused improv troupe is celebrating the end of their first season. Lillian Thorsen and Jessica Tresek started the group last September. PRISM improv hoped to create a small group and safe space for LGBTQ youth. CBC's The Morning Edition spoke to them about the season. 3:54

Lillian Thorsen and Jessica Tresek started PRISM, Regina's first LGBTQ-focused improv group, in September 2017. As the group's first performance season comes to an end, both women are very happy with the journey so far.

"I think it's definitely an experience I'm never going to forget, ever," Tresek said.

Thorsen started doing improv two years ago. "I really enjoy doing it," Thorsen said. "And Jess and I have been together since I started, she was in my first improv group."

When the pair was looking for improv opportunities after high school,they were having trouble finding places they felt comfortable in or could afford.

"Lily and I were just kind of throwing around the idea, like what if there was another improv group that was cheaper and smaller groups of people?" Tresek said.

That was a really big thing for them to just see that representation. - Lillian Thorsen

They also wanted to create a safe space for LGBTQ youth.

Tresek estimated that 90 per cent of her friends are connected to the LGBTQ community in some way.

After practising and finding a performance space at the Creative City Center, the group had their first show. They said the reactions were better than they had expected.

"My highlight of the season is just seeing all the people come and support us for this thing we didn't know how it was going to turn out," Thorsen said.

PRISM improvisers practice every Thursday in one of the co-founder's basements. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Thorsen singled out a comment from someone who appreciated seeing queer couples on stage without it being presented as a big deal.

"That was a really big thing for them to just see that representation without it being made out to be something out of the ordinary," she said.

PRISM's founders wanted to give back to the LGBTQ community. (Submitted by PRISM Improv)

Cody Hansen joined PRISM after participating with the group at Camp Fyrefly Saskatchewan,a summer camps for children who identify on the LGBTQ spectrum or are allies.

"It's just a fun safe place to be goofy and to create," he said. "It's been a great discovery."

PRISM is on pause for the summer but will be back in September. The group has raised more than $600 for organizations focused on LGBTQ issues.