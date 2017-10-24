After an ammonia leak at a rink in Fernie, B.C. left three people dead, some people are raising concerns about the dangers of the toxic gas.

But Chris Selinger, the chief boiler inspector for Saskatchewan, is confident with the safeguards in place to manage risks ammonia can pose.

Ammonia is commonly used in refrigeration systems, including those found rinks and commercial freezers due to its efficiency as a coolant.

But if there is an ammonia leak, it can cause fluid to build up in the lungs if it's inhaled.

"I know the hazards of the ammonia, but the systems are usually quite well controlled, safeguarded, (with) alarms and ventilation requirements," said Selinger.

For anyone with concerns about rinks that use ammonia as a refrigerant, Selinger said these type of incidents are 'very unlikely.' (submitted by Chris Inglis)

For anyone with concerns about rinks that use ammonia as a refrigerant, Selinger said these type of incidents are "very unlikely."

He said small leaks are also usually detectable because there is an odour.

Of the 1,800 pressure vessels for refrigeration systems the Technical Safety Authority of Saskatchewan is required to inspect, Selinger said around 600 use ammonia.

Selinger also said there are licensing requirements and annual inspections for these kinds of systems.

"I think there's a lot of trust people can still place into the owners looking after the facilities, and also the different safeguards that are there."