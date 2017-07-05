Police in Prince Albert, Sask., have arrested a 19-year-old man after an eight-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert went missing for more than five hours Tuesday.

Charges are pending against Jared John Charles, of St. Louis, Sask., who was found late Tuesday, police said.

The girl was reported missing about 3:30 p.m. local time.

The eight-year-old was alone in a playground in the Crescent Acres area of Prince Albert when a man showed up and remained there for about 15 minutes.

Charles is from St. Louis, Sask., according to police. (Prince Albert Police)

Police said the girl was seen leaving the playground, and the man followed her and was speaking to her against the school wall.

She was grabbed and placed in the back seat of his car, and he then climbed into the front of the vehicle and drove away from the school.

She was found safe at around 8:40 p.m.