CBC Radio's The Morning Edition will be outside soaking up the sun in Regina on Friday morning as we broadcast live from our patio looking out over Wascana Park.

The show's theme is Canada Day, as we gear up to celebrate Canada's 150th on Saturday, and we'll be asking you: what is your quintessential Canadian moment?

We'd love to hear your stories Friday morning on our patio.

Also, if you're looking to try some of the activities on ParticipAction's Canada 150 Playlist, come on down! ParticipAction will have a surfing simulator, potato-sack racing, tug of war and more available for people to try out.

The Morning Edition's own Peter Mills will be taking part, as he continues on his mission to do all 150 activities on the list.

Hittin' the lake for the #150PlayList!



This is #1: Canoeing



Huge thanks to @davindragons for the invite! #YQR @CBCSask

🎥 by @fraserkirk pic.twitter.com/W2IBNuoVVK — @TweeterMillsCBC

There will be coffee, lemonade and lots of prizes to be won, as well as a performance by the Dead South.

The Morning Edition will broadcast from the CBC building patio at 2440 Broad St. between 7 and 8:30 a.m. CST.