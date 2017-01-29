Hundreds of people across Saskatchewan participated Sunday in an annual Walk for Alzheimer's.

The province-wide fundraiser had a goal of 650 walkers in four cities with hopes of raising $150,000 dollars.

In Regina, about 300 people were at the University of Regina where the event was held and raised $65,000.

"It's important for them because it helps the Alzheimer's Society," Joanne Bracken, CEO of the organization, said. "The funds stay here in the province and support us to continue to deliver our programs and services and to fund research into a cause and a cure."

Bracken said that one in three people over the age of 80 will develop dementia. The fundraising event includes people directly affected.

"It's a day where a lot of people affected by dementia come out," she said. "They walk in support of people living with the disease or in support of care givers and it's really a way that they can give back."

North Battleford, Prince Albert and Saskatoon also held events.