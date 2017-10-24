Allan Blakeney made a living out of his passion for education, and now the former Saskatchewan premier's legacy will live on with the renaming of an adult education campus in Regina.

The Allan Blakeney Adult Campus, formerly called the Regina Public Schools Adult Campus, officially opened at 4210 Fourth Ave., off Lewvan Drive, on Tuesday.

A plaque commemorates the opening of the Allan Blakeney Adult Campus. (Matthew Howard/CBC News)

Along with students and teachers, Blakeney's widow, Anne, attended the ceremony.

"I hope the kind life that Allan Blakeney lived will be transferred in part to the students here who will go out and work for their communities in their own ways," said Anne Blakeney, remarking on how proud her late husband would be knowing the school now carried his name.

Previously located in the downtown, the new Blakeney Adult Campus once housed Wascana School and was the temporary location for Ecole Connaught School, during construction of the new building in the Cathedral area.

Since 2005, adults aged 18-21 who have not completed high school have been able to receive secondary-school credits on campus. The new location holds the same criteria.

A long list of achievements

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall spoke at the opening. He acknowledged a long list of Blakeney's achievements, including his contribution to the province's medicare and Crown corporations.

Friends and family of Allan Blakeney gathered along with students, teachers and politicians for the opening. (Matthew Howard/CBC News)

"I think we should honour those who have served as premier in this province, and I think we should also honour our history. Premier Blakeney played a huge role in the history of Saskatchewan," said Wall.

Besides serving as premier from 1971 to 1982, Blakeney also served as minister of education and leader of the Saskatchewan New Democrat Party.

He died in Saskatoon on April 16, 2011, after a short battle with cancer.