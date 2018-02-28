The family of a woman from Melfort, Sask., who died in China earlier this month has paid her medical bills and can now begin the process of bringing her body home.

Alicia Garlock, 38, was teaching in the Chinese city of Chengdu when she fell ill.

She died there earlier this month in hospital.

Her family was left with a bill of $250,000, and they say the hospital wouldn't release the body until it was paid.

Her daughter, Remi Garlock-Cisna, confirms that thanks to a GoFundMe campaign, bank loans and other private donations, the family has paid the bill.

Garlock's body has been cremated, the family said on the GoFundMe page.

There is no concrete timeline on when Garlock's remains will return to Canada.