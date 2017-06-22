Finding Saskatchewan-made alcohol just got easier for locals and tourists alike.

On Thursday, the Saskatchewan Craft Brewers Association and the Saskatchewan Artisan Wines and Spirits Association co-launched an interactive map of showing the locations of microbreweries and distilleries across the province.

Users simply go to the Saskdrinks.com website and click on the icon for the respective brewery. Information pops up about its history and operating tours, as well as when visitors should drop by.

In a release issued Thursday, Shawn Moen, secretary of the brewers association and co-founder of 9 Mile Legacy Brewing Company, located in Saskatoon, said the hope is that the map will encourage people to wet their whistles with the province's craft offerings.

Both associations also point to how the craft brewing and distillery industries bring tourism dollars to the province.