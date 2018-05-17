Alcohol ban in place at provincial parks for long weekend

Saskatchewan's provincial parks officially open on Thursday but you might not be able to have a beer or roast a marshmallow.

An alcohol ban is in place for campgrounds and picnic sites, though not for cottages and businesses. The ban is in place for the Victoria Day long weekend from Thursday to Monday. Some regional parks also have a ban in place.

Fire restrictions are in place in some parts of the province as well.

Dry conditions in the province means there are currently fire restrictions at provincial parks and recreation sites south of the Churchill River, though they are allowed at Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park.

Conditions may change over the weekend, so be sure to check Saskparks.com for updates.

The Saskatchwan government has launched new "Camp-Easy" campsites. (Government of Saskatchewan)

Despite the restrictions, there is still lots to do at provincial parks this weekend. Activities include Learn to Camp, Learn to Fish, and interpretive programs.

Campers can also now use the new Camp-Easy Equipped Camping program at Echo Valley, Buffalo Pound and Pike Lake provincial parks.

The program is handy for first-time campers or for people who don't have camping equipment.