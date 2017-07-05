Saskatchewan residents who have an alcohol problem now have access to more treatments under provincial coverage.

As of July 1, the Saskatchewan Prescription Drug Plan offers two drug treatments for those struggling with alcohol addiction: Revia (naltrexone), which is used to remove cravings, and Campral (acamprosate), which helps maintain sobriety for those who have already quit drinking.

The two drugs are used in-part with a counselling program, which meets the Regina Qu'Appelle Health Region's Mental Health and Addictions Action Plan. Recommendations in the plan focus on support from primary health-care providers for individuals with mental health and addictions issues, and reducing harm inflicted by alcohol abuse.

According to the Government of Saskatchewan website, addictions services saw more than 30,000 people in 2015-16.