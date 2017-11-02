A man from Alberta is dead after a semi-trailer truck and a pickup truck crashed on a grid road near Kindersley, Sask., Thursday morning.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m., approximately 10 kilometres northeast of Kindersley.

The 38-year-old man driving the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not release his name or his hometown, but said he was from Alberta.

The driver of the semi was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say weather and road conditions were not a factor. Police were still on scene late Thursday morning, and say the grid road will be closed for most of the day while the investigation continues.

Kindersley is approximately 185 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.