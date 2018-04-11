Alberta Clipper to bring 5-10 cm of snow to central and southern Sask.

It appears that winter is not finished quite yet.

An Alberta Clipper will move through Saskatchewan Wednesday, bringing anywhere from five to 10 cm of snow.

There is a slight risk of freezing rain along the southwestern parts of Highway 1.

A smattering of special weather statements have been issued across the central and southern part of the province, including in Regina, Saskatoon, The Battlefords, Yorkton and Kindersley.

In the west, snow is expected to taper off in the afternoon. As for the east, snow is supposed to stop this evening.