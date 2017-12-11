Three Saskatchewan Party candidates expressed concern last week that questions for the Weyburn leadership debate on Nov. 30 may have been leaked to one candidate ahead of time. Alanna Koch is having none of it.

According to the party, candidates Gord Wyant, Tina Beaudry-Mellor and Scott Moe submitted a signed letter last week, detailing their concerns but did not name the suspected culprit in the letter.

"I do appreciate the acknowledgement that I was very strong at the debate. However, if I would have known the questions, I hope that I would have done even better," Koch said in a press release.

Instead, Koch claims her performance at the debate was the result of her work as a government employee.

"In every debate, I anticipate regional questions and am always well prepared."

Koch called the allegations an "absolutely ridiculous accusation," which she suspects is an attempt to discredit her campaign.

The letter has been forwarded to the leadership organizing committee for review and potential investigation.

The Sask. Party will choose its new leader next month after Premier Brad Wall announced he would be retiring from politics.

Whoever is elected the next party leader will also become the next premier of Saskatchewan.