Former deputy minister to the Sask. premier snags $300K in severance

One of Scott Moe's opponents in the bid for premier of Saskatchewan and the former deputy minister to Brad Wall has received more than $300,000 in severance.

Alanna Koch was officially out of the role as of June 1. Moe had previously announced that she would not be returning to the role.

She received the equivalent of 12 months salary and benefits, plus legal fees, the government announced Friday. That comes to $307,600.

Koch had gone on unpaid leave during her bid for leadership.

After she lost to Moe, she used up remaining holiday time.

When that ended, she went on paid leave. Over the past two months, the government has paid her $38,700 while she wasn't working.

Koch worked for the government for 21 years. She was named as the deputy minister to the premier in May 2016.