A former Mountie has pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault related to historical incidents dating back to the 1980s.

Alan John Davidson pleaded guilty to two charges of sexual assault, while a third count was stayed, in Yorkton on Thursday.

The pleas ended a trial that had begun this week for Davidson, who was charged after three people reported to police in 2014 that they had been assaulted while they were living in or visiting Yorkton between 1987 and 1991.

Davidson, who is 62 and now faces a sentencing hearing, was stationed in Regina, Coronach, Lloydminster, North Battleford and Yorkton between 1981 to 1996.

The alleged victim of the third assault had become upset by the defence lawyer's cross-examination and found it difficult to continue his testimony.

Davidson has also been convicted of five counts of assaulting teenage boys in British Columbia in the 1970s and 1980s.