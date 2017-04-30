A suspicious fire on the Ahtahkakoop First Nation has left one of the band's buildings destroyed.

The fire occurred in the early hours of April 17. Police said they were called to the scene of the fire around 3:40 a.m. CST.

It was discovered that the band's social development building had been totally engulfed in flames.

Community members assisted firefighters in helping to try weaken the blaze and keep it from spreading to other nearby buildings.

Saskatchewan Emergency Management and Fire Safety in Prince Albert were also dispatched.

Though the building was a total loss, there were no injuries or deaths.

The fire has been deemed suspicious and RCMP are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shellbrook RCMP at 306-747-2606 or Crime Stoppers at 306-222-8477.