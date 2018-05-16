Remains found in smoldering car on Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation confirmed as those of missing man

RCMP have confirmed remains found in a smoldering car on the Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation were those of missing man Brennan Ahenakew.

Ahenakew was reported missing by his family on Thursday and his remains were found the same day in a burned car. He was last seen Wednesday night.

Autopsy results will not be released, police said in a press release.

Police said there is an investigation into Ahenakew's activities and who had contact with him in the hours leading up to his death.