Federal and provincial governments are hoping new investment will improve the future of Canadian pulse markets.

On Monday at a meeting with Canadian Pulse Growers, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food announced the federal government be dishing out over $575,000 to Pulse Canada.

Saskatchewan's Agriculture Minister Lyle Stewart says it's important that the province find new markets for pulses. (CBC News)

"The pulse industry is having some difficulty, but the potential is strong for the pulse industry over the years," said Lawrence MacAulay.

The money will allow Pulse Canada to move forward with market research and help find new markets for the product.

The breakdown

Investment money will be allotted to the following projects:

$178,500 to explore new markets in China, Eastern Asia, the United States and Canada.

$221,680 for promoting pulses to the Canadian food service industry.

$175,720 toward Chinese pulse innovation and researching health benefits of grain seed-based snacks.

Tariffs in place

Saskatchewan's agriculture minister said Canadian markets have felt significant impacts since India — one of the pulse crops' biggest export markets — introduced tariffs.

"India is our biggest market by far — make no mistake — for pulse crops," said Lyle Stewart.

"We're sitting on a crop we can't market, so a half-million dollars right now to find some new markets will be helpful," he said.