It was standing room only at the Brandt Centre Saturday afternoon as dozens of daredevils entered the arena to take on some of the most dangerous animals in rodeo.

Colby Otten celebrated his birthday by running with the bulls for a second year in a row on at the Canadian Western Agribition in Regina.

Otten said he was kind of pushed into it by some friends and admits he is surprised he did it a second time.

"I mean it's an experience and a half, a huge adrenaline rush, so I figured, why not do it one more time? Maybe push my a luck a little bit," he said.

You’re gonna want to head to the @BrandtCentre to watch these brave souls fight for survival at running with the bulls. 🏃🏽🏃🏻‍♀️🐂🐂🐂 #CWA17 pic.twitter.com/fhHwRWnb2p — @Agribition

When asked if he would recommend running with the bulls to others, Otten said he "absolutely" would.

"Risks are there but at the same time, you aren't going to enjoy things unless you give it a try," he said. "Try new things. It's amazing it's such an experience. I'd recommend it to anyone."

Participants dressed up and taunted the bulls as they passed. Colby Otten pictured far left. (CBC News)

There were a total of five heats, with multiple bulls coming out each time. The runners would duck to the side as they passed or jump up on the fence to clear the way.

Duncan Hoffer took it a step further by taunting the animals as they came near.

"The best part was trying to get in the way of the bulls," Hoffer said. "It's an experience I'll never forget."

Hoffer said running with bulls was an item on his bucket list. Although he happily crossed it off, he said he will be doing it again next year.

Out of the more than 50 runners — all wearing bright red t-shirts — one came out on top through audience votes. Tyson Englot, who is only in Grade 12, was crowned champion and took home $1,500 in prize money.